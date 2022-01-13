Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has directed his appointees nursing political ambition ahead of the 2023 elections to resign in order not to be distracted.

Diri, who gave the directive at the State Executive Council meeting, Wednesday, explained that such ambition was legitimate but it should not be at the expense of effective service delivery of his administration.

The governor said though 2022 was a political year, governance will not be sacrificed on the altar of politics.

He said: “I welcome you all to the first executive council meeting in this new year. This year holds so much for us as it precedes an election year.

“We have few weeks to be two years in office. So, what is important now is what we have to show the people of the state and Nigeria in our two years in office and beyond it.

“However, let me warn that any member of the state executive council that has one political ambition or the other should honourably resign.

ALSO READ: Hushpuppi: Lawyers abandon suit seeking to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition

“Any member of cabinet that has such ambition should please send his or her resignation letter to Secretary to the State Government.

“It is legitimate for anyone to have ambition but we are one party, we are one government.

“Let not anyone’s ambition derail our governance and government. Just as we cannot stop anyone from having ambition, let no one stop the government from functioning.“So, you can see where my warning is coming from.

“It is difficult for you to combine your job and pursue your ambition.

“For me and my deputy, the constitution made it impossible for us to resign. So, we continue in office to pursue our ambition.“I also like to congratulate and appreciate you for the past year. We worked in synergy and as a family. I believe this year will not be different.

“We will still work together as partners in the development of our state and to give quality service that you and I will be remembered for at God’s time when we exit our seat.”

Vanguard News Nigeria