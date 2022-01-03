…Say plot to ease out uncompromising INEC officials bad signal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SOME Nigerians have raised the alarm that the credibility of the 2023 general elections is under threat with the alleged plot to ease out top uncompromising officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who drive reforms, technology inclusion, and confidence in the electoral process.

Recall that sources in the INEC headquarters had last week lamented that top national and resident electoral commissioners with activism backgrounds would not be in the commission to conduct the 2023 elections.

The INEC sources said while some of the officials had retired last year, the other ones will be exiting from the commission this year and that there is no indication yet that the federal government would renew their appointments.

The further said that President Muhammadu Buhari has already nominated and forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation new names to replace the retired officials.

The INEC sources mentioned some of what they described as ‘no-nonsense ‘ INEC officials who they claimed have brought credibility to the electoral process to include, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeano, AVM Ahmed Tijani Mu’azu, Abubakar Ahmed Nahuche, Mike Igini, and Abubakar Sadiq.

Although President Buhari has on several occasions assured Nigerians that he would bequeath to the country a legacy of the credible, free, fair, and transparent election, some Nigerians have expressed doubt that the promise would come to naught if he (Buhari) does not retain INEC officials with integrity and uncompromising disposition to withstand and rebuff pressure from the political class and make sure that every vote counts.

Already, there is the allegation that some highly placed stalwarts of the ruling party are not comfortable with some officials of INEC that may not agree to their bidding based on their track record in the commission especially those with activism backgrounds.

The party chieftains, it was gathered are allegedly not relenting to ensure that such officials are out of the commission before the 2023 elections.

Reacting to the concerns raised by some INEC officials that the courageous commissioners that have been on the forefront of ensuring free, fair, and credible elections will not be part of the 2023 process, the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye said that biggest threat to the 2023 election is the emerging plot to remove top uncompromising INEC officials who drive reforms, technology inclusion, and confidence in the commission.

He said, “This is a clarion call to President Muhammadu Buhari and his team to consider the larger and future interest of the country and desist from the voodoo politics of digging with bad decisions and building with rhetoric.

“In the last six months, the President has rhetorically promised INEC, Nigerians, and recently the International Community to bequeath to the country a free, fair, and transparent election in 2023; but in the last two months, he has done more to make credible polls impossible.

“Unknown to many Nigerians, there is an ongoing and gradual elimination of courageous and honest person and reformists in INEC by way of denying them a second term of office and deliberate exclusion from available opportunities to move up.

“Unfortunately, while we struggle to get the Amended Electoral Act to become law, the Buhari administration is already digging holes in INEC dispensing with great minds likes Prof Okechukwu Ibeano, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu, Mike Igini, Abubakar Sadiq, Abubakar Nahuche ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The major implication is that even we get the electoral act passed and sorted, we may lack the courageous people to implement it because reforms are not self-automated but personnel-driven.

“Nigerians, especially opposition political parties, activists and CSOs must urgently ask the President to recall the list of persons submitted for confirmation into INEC or engage the National Assembly to refuse screen and return the nominations to the executive.

“The biggest threat to 2023 is this emerging plot to remove top uncompromising INEC officials who drive reforms, technology inclusion, and confidence in the commission.

“We must rise as a people to fight this dangerous plot to compromise INEC with pliable appointees. We say no to it.”

Also reacting, a constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Mike Ozhekhome, said that the 2023 general elections are being rigged already with the caliber of people being put in place to midwife and supervise the process.

According to him, “It is all a carefully choreographed scheme, artifice, and device to plant their (ruling party) yes men and women in the hallowed precincts of our electoral system.

“The 2023 election is thus already being rigged ahead. A person like Mike Igini that has distinguished himself as an

the incorruptible electoral officer is seen as anathema and aberration because he will never cotton to their shenanigans.

“Thus, they would be uncomfortable to retain him. With President Buhari refusing to assent to the electoral amendment bill, it is clear that he does not desire to bequeath an enduring electoral legacy that can midwife free and fair elections.”

Also commenting on the composition of the INEC officials that will conduct the 2023 elections, the National President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said the most worrisome development is that some top officials of the electoral umpire that have been driving the reforms in the commission will not be part of the elections next year.

Shettima told Vanguard, “Well, it is a disturbing development that some of the most reliable set of people (in INEC) are leaving at the critical point of preparations for the 2023 polls.

“The truth is, a credible election has so much to do with the capacity of the people officiating it.

“Getting pro-establishment people in charge of election affairs will lead to compromises. Persons who are loyal to the executive, more than to the country, will less likely bother about procedures and public interest.

“The anxiety over credible polls in 2023, in my candid opinion, is understandable. I say this because concerns have been expressed by other prominent Nigerians recently, notably Femi Falana, SAN, and conscientious, prominent Northerners.

“Secondly, from President Buhari’s rejection of Electoral Act Amendment Bill, more than twice, it is easy to see that we have already lost it, as far as credible elections are concerned.

“I just hope those with the desired level of influence would talk to the President, to save the process from being truncated due to incompetent managers of the system and the exit of competent hands. The National Assembly too must speak up on this.”