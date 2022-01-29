…says if south fail to present a candidate, Saraki is best for Nigeria

In the spirit of the season and ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Bukola Saraki contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its national chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, and the pioneer Director-General of PDP governors Forum who doubles as the Director-General Saraki Nigeria ‘23 group, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, paid a courtesy call on foremost elder-statesman and revered Nationalist, High Chief Edwin K. Clark, to intimate him about the Saraki ‘23 project.

The group who met with the revered Elder-statesman in Abuja, spoke on the need for a national cohesion via a presidential candidate who, overtime, has shown character and competence to deliver on national issues.

In his remarks, a former Nigeria’s high commissioner to Canada and former presidential aspirant who is also the National chairman of the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council spoke on the need to present a very credible candidate that goes beyond regional sentiments, His Excellency, Dr. Bukola Saraki posses all the qualities to take Nigeria out of her current state of near comatose, he concluded.

Elder- statesmen, Chief E.K Clark noted the sterling qualities of the immediate past president of the 8th Assembly and described him as a presidential Material.

“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south, but in any case where we (southerners) fail to come up with a consensus candidate, I will have no option than to support Dr. Bukola Saraki” , Chief Clerk declared.

The visit which comprises of powerful delegation from the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council includes Sen. Solomon Ewuga, Sen. Bello Adokwe, Hon. Idem Unyime, Hon Moses Aliyu ( Aspirant, Akoko Edo federal constituency) and other prominent PDP chieftains.