Yahaya Bello

By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

ABUJA-Ahead of the 2023 general elections, 1,000 clerics from the 36 states of the country, Friday, declared support for Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to become Nigeria’s president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 1,000 clerics include bishops, archbishops and imams, converged on Unity Fountain in Abuja, where they made intercessory prayers for Bello to emerge as Nigeria’s president.

The Convener, 1,000 Clerics Pray for Yahaya Bello Presidency, Bishop Praise Moses, described the Kogi State Governor as the biblical David to lead Nigeria come 2023.

Explaining why clerics are drumming support for Bello he said, “We are beseeching God Almighty to take total control of the process of the emergence of the next leader of Nigeria. We have always sought for the best leader for the country.

“In 2015, we beseeched the throne of the Most High God to give us a credible leader. He listened and granted our hearts desires in President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We thank God Almighty for granting these prayers. Today, we are back again to seek His face as we approach another auspicious time in our leadership recruitment process.

“The over 1,000 clergymen and other brethren in the Lord who assembled in this conclave are here to pray and fast for the emergence of an ideal leader for Nigeria in 2023.

“And in the eyes of men and as revealed by the Holy spirit, we have heard a voice from the wilderness, chanting loudly and calling on the underrated David, the son of Jesse in the person of His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello, to take over the throne of his forebears as Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

“And in accordance with the directive of the Holy Spirit, we have the rare privilege and honour to re-baptise him as we are gathered now. Therefore, on this divine mission and today, Gov. Bello will be known and called Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello henceforth.

“It has been prophesied and by the grace of God, through this prayerful intercessions, Yahaya Adoza David Bello is the anointed son who will lead Nigeria from May 2023 to great battles and God will give him victory over all adversaries.”

Speaking in the same vein, Sheik Mahmoud Abubakar, urged Nigerians to pray for Bello as he pursues his presidential ambition.

He said, “If we must admit, it is that time of the year again, when all sorts of promises are made in the quest to gain favours from the electorate. They will also come with empty promises to deceive the people and once they get what they want, they leave the people in misery.

“I can tell you all that our convergence here is not for the cameras, but an avenue to render prayers for one of the most patriotic Nigerians in the person of Governor Yahaya Bello, who has signified interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We trust Governor Yahaya Bello to lead Nigeria in the right direction. We send our prayers on his behalf to Allah SWT. We are grateful. We are happy and we pray that once again, we shall all come back to this ground in the company of President Yahaya Bello to return all the glory and thanks to Allah SWT for all his grace and mercies.”

