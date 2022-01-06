





By Uju Obuikwe

Hello Masterclass family, welcome to the New Year edition of the Marketing Masterclass! In this edition, I want to share the secret to a more successful business in 2022, no matter which business or sector you are in.

Let me start by asking you; what do Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Otedola, have in common? The answer is that these are examples of strong African brands – even global brands – because their influence transcends the continent.

Today, I share with you the key to personal and business success in 2022, which is to build the brand of YOU! No more running faceless companies, it’s time to stand behind your business, it’s time to be seen and known so that you remain top of the mind for your customers.

What is a personal brand you might ask? A personal brand can be described as how you communicate your value to the world. Research shows that less than 15% of people have defined their personal brand, yet people trust people more than companies, they want to know the human behind the business they patronize. Working on the brand of YOU, will help you achieve both personal and business success faster. It is also a way to differentiate your brand from everyone else’s and command a premium for your services.

We all have a personal brand, but most do not know how to manage it effectively. Here, I reveal the 5 C’s for building a strong personal brand.

Craft your Brand. You can do this by distilling your values and skills. Identify your purpose, passion, and mission in life. You should get to know yourself by self-examination and getting feedback from others because branding is a combination of how you present yourself and how others see you. Share your values in a way that reveals who you are and what you care about. Know what you bring to the marketplace, the clients you want to work with and the impact you want to make.

Claim your Calling; You should pick a specific area and stay focused in that one niche. Don’t try to serve everybody or you will be a master of nothing.

Create your Content: The right content can help your customers know, like and trust you. Create content through writing articles, blogs, books and speaking. Your content should explain the problem your business solves and how you solve it.

Communicate your Credibility: As humans we are constantly sifting through the noise trying to determine if someone or something is worth our time. Show your credibility through your writing, speaking, awards, certifications etc. Talk about your expertise, give away useful information, share testimonials from current clients and add value to your audience.

Connect with Community: We have all heard that who you know is just as important as what you know. Maintaining meaningful relationships with key stakeholders can affect your success. Stay connected by joining professional associations or groups and being active online.

To boost your business and your revenue in 2022, simply boost your profile