.

…prays for a peaceful, Prosperous new year

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, told Deltans to be steadfast in their prayers for the state at all times and prayed for a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year for Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, felicitated with all Deltans on the new year celebration and noted that the year 2021 had gone into history with all its challenges.

The Speaker, a foremost Governorship aspirant in Delta State, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, predicted a bright future for the state in the New Year.

While expressing gratitude to all Deltans for their support, resilience, commitment, dedication and absolute faith in God Almighty in 2021, he said; “New Year is a time when hope is rekindled. I am confident that with renewed hope and commitment, the challenges of 2021 will be history in this Year 2022. Let us therefore keep hope and faith alive in the New Year because better days are here again.

“On behalf of my constituents and family, I wish Deltans and residents a joyful and prosperous New Year. Celebrate safely and we should not relent in our prayers for the administration of our dynamic Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa”.

Vanguard News Nigeria