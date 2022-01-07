By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Federal Government will spend N161 million on exploration of nine solid minerals through the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna, under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The N161 million for exploration of the minerals is part of the total budgetary allocation of N1.5 billion for the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna.

Meanwhile, breakdown of the N161 million indicates that Silica Sand Exploration received N84,849,754; Bauxite Exploration-N85,500,000; Manganese Exploration- N130,450,000; Chromite Exploration- N55,860,000.

Coal Resource Exploration-N130,326,860; Titanium Resource Exploration-N100,250,000; Nickel Resource Exploration-N65,250,000; Limestone Resource Exploration- N76,750,000; and Iron Ore Resource Exploration-N85,250,000.

2 Hilux vans for N80m

Also, in the 2022 budget, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development made it known that one of its line items, Amendment of Mining Laws, would gulp N8.4 million.

Again, the Metallurgical Training Institute, Onitsha, under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, disclosed in its line items that it will purchase two Hilux Vans at N80,000,000 with no specified use of the vehicles from its total allocation of N1,109,625,047.

