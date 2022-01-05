*Earmarks N650m for consultancy, valuation services for Mambilla project

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has allocated N43, 065,750,000 for a new multilateral/bilateral project-tied loan on Zungeru hydro- electric power project in Niger State.

The allocation for the new hydro power project was contained in the 2022 appropriation signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari a fortnight ago.

The ongoing consultancy services for the 700MW Zungeru hydropower project, survey and land demarcation also got N900 million.

In the budget, N250 million was also allocated for consultancy services for enumeration and valuation of communities and persons to be affected by the ongoing 3,050MW Mambilla Electric Hydropower Project (MHEPP).

The Advisory/Consultancy Services for the Mambilla project equally got N150 million, while the consultancy services for land surveyors of the area affected by the ongoing power project got N50 million.

In addition, N200 million was allocated for Advisory/Consultancy and backstopping for the project.

This brings the total allocation for consultancy, valuation services for the Mambilla project to N650 million.

Also, the Kashimbilla transmission (evacuation of 40MW to be generated from Kashimbilla hydropower station Tsehe to Atogbenda in Katsina Ala LGA, Benue State was allocated N200 million for the fiscal year.

Other projects include construction of 70MW Hydropower plant in Sardauna Local Government Area in Taraba State and 70KM 132KV double circuit evacuation facilities to the national grid, for which about N152.5 million was allocated.

Construction of dedicated 300KM 33KV line from Ughelli Transmission Substation to Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effuru, Delta State, including installation of 6 NOS 500KVA transformers got N200 million.

The construction and installation of 2X7.5MVA 33/11 KV injection substation at Fubre including 11KV line effurun, got N200 million, construction of 33KV distribution line in Zumo, Mayinmi and 3NOS 500KVA/ 33KV/ 0.400KV Jimeta distribution of transformers in Yola South LGA, Adamawa State was allocated N100 million, while the ongoing construction and installation of 3NOS 500KVA transformers substation in Egbado North Imeko Afon, Ogun State, got N30 million.

Completion of abandoned 300KVA 33/0.415KV transformer substation at Chigba town and 33/0.415KV transformers at Ahobeeikyogen in Kwande LGA, Benue State; Construction of 8KM line and upgrading of 2.5MVA to 7.5MVA Substation including construction of 5KM 11KV line and supply and installation of 13 NOS 500KVA transformer in Ile-Oluji, Bamikemo, Odigbo town, Ajue town, Showboy town and Ugbonla in Ile Oluji, Odigbo and Ilaje Local Government Areas. Ondo State got N100 million.

Construction of 22KM 33KV line from Iyalmo to Agenebode and upgrading of 1X7.5MVA TO 2X7.5MVA injection substation at Agnebode supply and installation of 3NOS 500KVA transformers. Edo State, N100 million,

Construction of 2X15MVA injection substation at Siluko in Benin City Edo State including installation of 5NOS 500KVA transformers, N115 million, while the sum of N370 million was earmarked for counterpart funding of transmission lines and substations projects under Donor Agencies (World Bank, AFDB, AFD, JICA and ISDB).

Others include completion of critical solar power assets protection and surveillance systems project N500 million; and the provision of basic amenities for project affected communities at 38 Resettlement Sites (schools, solar bole holes, laterarite roads and health care centres), survey and land demarcation ongoing with a budget of N1 billion.