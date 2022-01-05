President Muhammadu Buhari presenting budget to the National Assembly.

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has allocated a total sum of N10 billion for the dualisation of Section I-IV of the East-West highway project in the 2022 fiscal year.

According to the 2022 appropriation bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, another N25 million was allocated for ongoing access management and mitigation action plan for the road project.

The East-West road, which is flagship project of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, had developed a charterer of the notorious Abiku child of the famous Wole Soyinka’s book, as it refused to meet the purpose of its award 16 years after being awarded.

The highway dualisation project was awarded by the Ministry of Works in November 2006 with a completion date of 36 months and was later handed over to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as supervisory minister after creation in 2009.

It had remained uncompleted despite being supervised by four successive ministers, who gave several completion timelines that were not met.

Upon assuming office, the current minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio initially announced December 2021 as time to complete and hand over to Niger Deltans only to shift it to first quarter of 2022.

The road project as of February 2016 was said to have gulped a total of N286 billion.

Though it was estimated at N560 billion, which in itself had undergone various upward variation from the original N211 billion awarded in 2006 by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Section I-V of the road project span five states of the region, including Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

Meanwhile, other projects that received attention in the budget include the ongoing N38 million for supply of tricycles to Gbekubor and Odoni communities, Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State. The rehabilitation of Okpuala-Iguruta road Phase I, Imo State that received N100 million. Construction and supervision of ongoing 18.7 KM Gberegolor-Ogriagbene roads, Delta State, which got N100 million.

Design/construction of Uwa-Urua Edet Obo-Nto Edino- Ikot Mboho road, which is ongoing, was allocated N350 million. Land reclamation and shoreline protection works at Tombia-Ekpetiama, Bayelsa State ongoing N280 million. Establishment of environmental quality (air, soil and water) assessment laboratories in collaboration with Federal Universities in the region, a new project got N109 million.

Other new project includes the N30 million design and construction of Esaitighe Waterside road Ikot Umo Essien, Essien Udim. Akwa ibom State. Provision and installation of solar-powered streetlight Ukana Ikot Ntuen and Adjoining communities, N50 million. Provision and installation of solar powered street light in Ikot ide and adjoining communities, N50 million. Provision and installation of solar powered street in Afaha Ikot Ebak Essisen Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom State , N50 million. Provision and installation of solar powered street lights in Ikot Eso/Ikot Etan/Ikot Ofok/Nsiak communities Akwa Ibom State, N50 million.

The ongoing projects include the electrification of Gabu community in Yala L.G.A, Cross River State, N250 million. Provision of solar street light in Uwheru village in Ughelli North LGA Delta State, N25 million.

Provision and installation of solar-powered street lights in selected communities of Ukelle In Yala LGA, Cross River State, N5 million. Supply and installation of all in one solar-powered street lights in Owu Amakohia community of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru, N5 million.

Supply/installation of 60 watts all in one solar street light at strategic locations in Esan North East/South Federal Constituency, N5 million. New supply and installation of integrated solar-powered street lights in Irele LGA, Ondo South Senatorial District, Ondo State, N70 million.

Other projects captured in the budget are design of shoreline protection/land reclamation at Ijaghalla, Delta State; Awoye West Ward, Ondo State; Obuama, Degema Lga, Rivers State; N20 million Council/programmes on niger delta with stakeholders for the coordination, evaluation and review of the Niger Delta action plan, N180 million; establishment of agro-processing plants in the Niger Delta States of Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Imo, Rivers And Akwa-Ibom, N44 million.

Supply of fishing nets, hooks, floats, lines weaves mat/fishing cage, fishing drum/mat, baits and ropes to fishermen in Ibedeni And Eveogbo communities, Ndokwa East Lga, Delta State, N35 million. Procurement of tricycles for youths in Gbekubor community and its environs, Delta State, a new project got 85 million.

Provision of agric inputs/support facilities for women in Odoni-Uku community in Bayelsa State, new project, N65 million. Erosion control at Nkwoduru-Ukwu-Ogbor road, Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA, Imo State ongoing, N20 million. Erosion control in Umuecheokwu, Umuovo, old Umuahia in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State, the ongoing project got N10 million.

Complete rehabilitation and reconstruction of Otuo-Afuze road with a spur to Anchorage Road, Otuo, Owan East Lga, Edo State.Phase 2 ongoing N30 million. Design and consultancy services for the construction of Okuku-Ijegugabu-Akputu Road, Cross River State ongoing project was also allocated N200 million.

