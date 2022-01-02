•Kidnappers demand N70m ransom

By Wole Mosadomi

Terrorists have again attacked two communities, Fungan Bako and Kawo, in Rafi local government area of Niger State where two persons were, reportedly, shot dead and no fewer than 100 people abducted.

Among those abducted were a pregnant woman and her two-year-old baby.

The pregnant woman was, however, released because of her heaviness after trekking several kilometers but her daughter was taken away.

A dependable source in the area said the terrorists, who rode on about 30 motorcycles, invaded the communities on Thursday at about 11:00pm and carried out their operations till early Friday.

The source said each of the motorcycles carried not less than two heavily armed men.

The two people shot dead, it was gathered, were trying to escape into the bush but gunned down.

The two communities have now been deserted as villagers fled for their lives. The source said,”The entire Tungan Bako and Kawo communities are now deserted because the villagers have fled the communities.

“About 24 hours after the incident, the terrorists demanded N70million as ransom for the release of the victim.

“They called us to say we should bring N70million as ransom before the people can be released but, for now, we don’t even have answer to their demand because we don’t know where to start from.”

Meanwhile, a Joint Security TaskForce has been deployed to the communities and were said to be on the trail of the attackers with a view to rescuing the victims