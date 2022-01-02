2 hospitalised as fire guts two boats in Lagos

The boats on fire. Photo taken by citizen Ruth Oji(PhD).

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has confirmed that two boats were gutted by fire in Falomo area of Lagos on Wednesday, just as two crew members were hospitalised following the incident.

LASWA General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel, in a statement, said the fire involved two Lagos Ferry (Lagferry) boats named Lateef Jakande and Mobolaji Johnson.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 2pm.

A citizen, Dr. Ruth Oji, had alerted Vanguard about the burning boats, following which LASWA was contacted.

READ ALSO: 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Lagos

According to LASWA General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began from a fuel tank of one of the boats, which later affected the other.

“Two crew members were involved in the accident and are now in the hospital after sustaining first degrees burns.

“A combined team of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos Fire Service, Marine Police, and Lagferry Staff were able to curtail the inferno and recover the boat’s remains.

“Further investigation to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident is still ongoing when filing this report,” said the General Manager.

Vanguard News Nigeria