By Adeola Badru

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Igbomoso.

Below are ten things you probably did not know about him as 7 and 9 will shock you.

He died on January 12, exactly the day he was sworn in as Governor on January 12, 2006 after the impeachment of his boss, Governor Rashidi Ladoja. He died exactly a month after a prominent traditional ruler in his home town, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade lll joined his ancestors. He was the only governor in the history of Oyo State to have served as a local government chairman, deputy governor and governor. He hardly spent the weekend in Ibadan, but his hometown, Ogbomoso throughout his tenure as governor. He was a polyglot He had seven children He was the first governor in the history of Oyo State to welcome a baby boy, while serving as governor He lost his father at the age of two years He was the first police officer in Oyo State to become a civilian governor He was the first person from Ogbomoso to serve as ADC to Inspector-General of Police

Vanguard News Nigeria