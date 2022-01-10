By Adeola Badru
A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Igbomoso.
Below are ten things you probably did not know about him.
- He died on January 12, exactly the day he was sworn in as Governor on January 12, 2006 after the impeachment of his boss, Governor Rashidi Ladoja.
- He died exactly a month after a prominent traditional ruler in his home town, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade lll joined his ancestors.
- He was the only governor in the history of Oyo State to have served as a local government chairman, deputy governor and governor.
- He hardly spent the weekend in Ibadan, but his hometown, Ogbomoso throughout his tenure as governor.
- He was a polyglot
- He had seven children
- He was the first governor in the history of Oyo State to welcome a baby boy, while serving as governor
- He lost his father at the age of two years
- He was the first police officer in Oyo State to become a civilian governor
- He was the first person from Ogbomoso to serve as ADC to Inspector-General of Police