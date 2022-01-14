0Blvck Entertainment unveils Soja Kid, Slimhoodiehood

Fast-rising Entertainment outfit, 0Blvck Entertainment has unveiled two artistes to its record label with a promise to dominate the music industry.

The Executive Director of the label, Ajibola Johnson Adeleye, said the two artistes – Stanley Obum Eze (Soja Kid) and Aminu Olajide Adebayo (Slimhoodiehood) are buddle of talents, ready to take over the music scene in the country.

“We are in the business of spotting young talents and grooming them to become superstars. I have no doubt that Soja kid and Slimhoodiehood will dominate the industry very soon. They are talented and determined to grow,” he said.

Adeleye said he will use music to dissuade the younger generation from societal vices as they can make big as musicians.

“Nigeria is blessed with young talents and we are in this to develop some of them and showcase them to the world. We are providing a platform for them to launch themselves into the global space. Our music is gaining global acceptance, so, there is no limit to what is achievable in the industry,” he said.

Stanley Obum Eze, professionally known as SOJA KID, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. The Lagos-born talent is comfortable with both Hip hop and Afro beat.

Soja Kid said he fell in love with music at a youthful age, learning and mastering the rudiments.

“I have met a lot of people who have encouraged me never to give up on music,” he said.

Slimhoodiehood (Aminu Olajide Adebayo), a student of Adekunle Ajasin University is a versatile artiste, who is a household name in Ondo State. He sees music as a way of expression and inspiration.

“You are able to pass messages through music in a way that is generally acceptable and appreciated. Music is a big tool in effecting changes and correcting societal vices. It is also a medium of celebration and socialization among others,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria