The community of Tersha in kabusa located in one of the suburbs in Abuja today was filled with joy as members of the Jare Foundation took their Zero hunger project phase3 to the good people with food stuffs and other care items to support them in this season to prepare their house hold for the yulitied seanson.

Speaking to initiators of this great initiative Bar Mrs John Ebokpo and Mrs Rebecca Ebokpo Who lead the young volunteers to be a blessing to the community he said the phase 3 of the Zero hunger project was so particular and dear to the organisation because the Tersha community was selected at random after advertising for which community to visit.

The tarsha community was chosen by fans on the social media as they decided to visit them and also present food stuffs and other gift items to them to support the community.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja Bar John advised that government should go into mechanised farming as this will be a more robust way to reduce the issue of lack of food supply in the country as the issues of herdsmen and farmers clashes has also being a major challenge for the agriculture business in Nigeria.

He also added that the project is designed to farm its produce and supply it to the most vulnerable in the states and this year they planted over 4,000 tubers of yam and over 1hecter of land dedicated to farm tomatoes and pepper as he added that they will be glad if government can support the initiative with provision of lands and seed lines to help them farm and feed more people for free.

Also at the event Mrs Rebecca Ebokpo explained that their vision is to bring hunger to zero a minimum in Nigeria with their farm for charity project as hunger is now becoming a monster. She added that they are open for free will donations and also ask for free farm lands from well meaning Nigerians for them to farm their produce and give the produce for free to the needy in the society.