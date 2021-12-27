By Providence Adeyinka

Wakanow, an online travel agency in Africa, has celebrated and rewarded its exceptional customers, travel enthusiasts, and airline partners across the aviation industry.

Also, the firm promised opening new offices across the country so as to become more accessible to customers.

A statement from the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, said that the reward were part of the company’s effort to strengthen relationships with existing customers and show appreciation for their long-term partnership with Wakanow.

Adedeji stated: “Looking into the future, the company will transform into a travel-tech company that will provide technological solutions for the industry.

“This is another way of ensuring that customers get optimal service from us and we keep winning in the industry across the globe. We will also open new offices across the country so that we become more accessible to our customers.

“We are grateful to all our partners and staff for making the year an eventful one. With over a decade in the industry, the company has been able to grow a set of loyal customers who have made the brand stand tall in the aviation industry.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank everyone that has come a long way with us and reaffirm our commitment to giving more value to our customers and partners.

“All our customers have shown commitment based on the trust they repose in our services within the travel industry. I will like to also appreciate all members of staff who have continued to delight our customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, some customers were rewarded with various gifts including tickets to any destination of choice, and reward for highest selling affiliate.

