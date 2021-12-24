By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS way of providing security during the Yuletide season, the police in Edo state said it has deployed over 3000 personnel across the state to check incidents of crime.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs said the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu has also directed that all police personnel on patrol should also do periodic stop and check but without road blocks to ensure criminal elements were not allowed to move freely.

READ ALSO:Buhari’s visit: UMTH battles to revive 28-yr-old pregnant woman after ISWAP’s rocket busts her stomach in Borno

The statement read “In light of the celebration, the Edo state Police Command has put in place adequate security measures by deploying over 3000 personnels to ensure the security of lives and property of our Christian Faithful and the general public by massively deployed officers and men to Churches, events centers and all security flash point across the State to ensure a peaceful and hitch free celebration before, during and after the festive period.

“The Commissioner of Police further directs that all vehicular patrol teams are to regularly conduct systematic stop and search without any form of road block. “He further directed that attention should also be focused on private vehicles with tinted glasses, covered plates number and those without platesnumbers and revolving lights often used by criminals. Personnels conducting stop and search must also refrain from extorting money from motorists as sever saction await any one caught in the act.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Psc(+), wishes all Christians merry CHRISTMAS and a happy NEW YEAR celebration and encourages them to put in place COVID-19 facilities in all churches and event centers while urging them to be security conscious.”