The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command, says it has deployed 1,060 personnel to ensure accident-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi, that 12 patrol vehicles and six ambulances would also be deployed to enhance emergency response during the period.

Abdullahi said that some 730 Regular Marshals, 300 Special Marshals and 30 medical personnel were equipped and ready for the operation

He said that five officers had been posted to 15 local government areas of the state where the FRSC formations were not available.

The Sector Commander said that they were expected to engage all stakeholders in the areas to ensure free road traffic crashes during the festivals and beyond

“The command has completed preparations to ensure free road traffic crashes during Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Effective collaboration with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) will be of great importance in fixing some of the bad segments of the roads and removing obstructions.

“Markets will be removed from major highways using joint Tax Force,” he said, adding that FRSC operatives would ensure free flow of traffic across the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria