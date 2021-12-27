By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

As part of efforts to help alleviate the hardship faced by the less privileged during the yuletide, a non-profit organization, Shamies Foundation, yesterday distributed food items and cash to over 200 widows in Abuja.

The outreach witnessed a large turnout of widows and other indigent people from diverse religions across the nation’s capital.

Dr. Sara Abdul, convener of the group, while speaking urged the women to put their trust in God and not lose hope because of the loss of their loved ones.

“We don’t pray that you keep coming here all the time. We also pray for your personal progress and success so that in whatever that you are doing out there, God will continue to bless you.

“We want you to grow and be better people. We pray that with the little that we have, God will bless you. We pray that you have joyous Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance,” she said.

Mr. Ebenezer Akarah, Chairman of the foundation, told Vanguard that the gifts were given in the spirit of love.

He said, “It is all about reaching out and touching lives. That is the basis on which we have built this organization. When you make people happy, God has a way of making you happy too. It is something we have learnt and we are doing it and will keep doing it.

“There is no political undertone. The aim is to reach out to people in need. We are not politicians, but regular citizens like other Nigerians.

“The government is doing its job as best as it can. However, we don’t have to leave everything to the government. It is a trying time for us as a country and as a people. However, it is not an excuse not to share love, especially this festive season. Christ was born to share love.”

One of the beneficiaries who gave her name as Lucy Godwin, speaking on behalf of other recipients, said: “We thank the Foundation for and pray that God will continue to bless them. We implore that they also teach us how to ‘fish’ so that we can be self-reliant.”