By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The assemblies of God Church pastor, reverend Peter Aondowase Ageh Tuesday urged Christian faithful in Kebbi State to embrace peace, harmony and intra-religious tolerance.

According to him, nothing can be achieved without peace, he enjoyed both Christians and Muslims tolerating each other for peace and progress of the country.

Reverend Peter who decried high prices of goods during the festivities lauds the provision of adequate security by the state and the town where he is serving as pastor. Tsamiya is a village under the Bagudo local government area of Kebbi state

” We had a hitch-free service, no attack, no kidnapping security agents were drafted to the area, and members of my church thronged our church to thank God for sparing their lives to witness another December”.

He explained that Christmas is a time to show love by exchanging gifts between both Christians and none Christians as his sermon was on unconditional love as it is the teaching of Jesus Christ who was sent to liberate the World.

He admonished Christians to continue to forgive and to show love to every manner of persons because the world was built on love and forgiveness, he once again lauded the security agencies for providing a peaceful environment for the Christmas celebration in Kebbi State.

Vanguard News Nigeria