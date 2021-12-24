Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked Nigerians to remain faithful to the COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the recent discovery of the Omicron variant of the virus.

In a Christmas message signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party also urged all to use the joyful season to give and show love to others, particularly the needy and vulnerable.

This came as a national chairmanship aspirant of the party, Mallam Mustapha Saliu lamented the increasing cases of COVID-19 positive be cases in the country, urging Nigerians to adhere to all protocols.

APC on its statement urged prayers and support for the selfless security and other essential services massively deployed around the country to ensure safe travel and yuletide festivities.

“We assure citizens of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s capacity, intent and urgency to check and contain all criminalities so that Nigerians can go about their legitimate activities across the country safely.

“As we visit and celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, the APC urges all to be mindful of the COVID-19 global pandemic, particularly the recent wave of the Omicron variant. We encourage citizens to take the widely available vaccines and adhere to public health protocols in order to halt the spread of the virus.

“The polity is rife with assorted views on the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill. For us in the APC, we remain solidly-committed and support constitutionally-permitted as well as practical innovations and processes that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, specifically the nomination of political party candidates.

“On the economic front, the recently-launched National Development Plan (NDP) for 2021 to 2025 will further spur Nigeria to achieve robust development through the use of science, technology and innovation to drive growth. The plan will consolidate on the implementation of ongoing major infrastructure and other development projects across the country and open up economic opportunities for Nigerians”, the part stated.

Mustapha in a statement signed on his behalf by his media aide, Dapo Okubanjo, Mustapha urged the Christian faithful to see the season as a time to be more dedicated to God.

“Today,I rejoice with all Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I particularly urged Christians, in particular, and Nigerians, in general, to use the period to rededicate themselves to God as well as pray and work for peace and unity.

“And since it is also a time of love, it is my wish that more of our people consider extending a hand of generosity and fellowship to one another especially the less privileged ones amongst us.

“Coming at a time the world is witnessing the fourth phase of the coronavirus pandemic, it is my hope that more Nigerians continue to abide by Covid-19 protocols especially as the country recently recorded 4035 cases in one single day. So don’t hesitate to wear masks and stick to non pharmaceutical measures in public places such as markets,recreational centres and churches,” he added.

Mustapha also used the opportunity to solicit prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

The APC chieftain said: ” We should not also forget to pray for the administration as it goes about the duty of repositioning the country after sixteen years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“While it is true that we have challenges of insecurity in some parts of the country, we should not lose sight of the fact that the President Buhari-led government is not sitting by idly.

“It has only recently approved a 20% increase in the wages of Police personnel aside from ensuring that the Nigerian military are highly motivated with some of the most modern hardware in Africa.”

Mustapha who is also the Turaki of Ilorin urged the police and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities at this time of the year to ensure peaceful celebrations across the country.