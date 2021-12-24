.

—Says Nigerians must recommit to loving one another as preached by Jesus Christ.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has called on the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility by confronting headlong increasing security threats in the country.

SSANU also told Nigerians especially the Christian community not to lose sight of the crux of Christmas which represents love for one another.

The association in a Christmas message issued by its President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians in general “on this joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Ibrahim noted that Christmas in Christendom is a season that represents joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill and imminent salvation, adding, “These worthy values which Jesus’ Advent symbolize, are very much needed in our country at this time when we are confronted with diverse challenges like the rising spate of armed banditry, kidnappings, insurgency, economic hardship, the upsurge of COVID-19 infections and the inability of the government to keep to agreements entered into with unions.

“On the occasion of Christmas, we must not lose sight of the crux of the season which represents love for one another.”

The SSANU President stated that “No nation makes progress in the midst of divisiveness, injustice, and recriminations. We must recommit to loving one another as preached by Jesus Christ.”

He said Africans have the culture of being their brother’s keeper and while celebrating Christmas, “We must never abandon the vulnerable and less privileged members of our society.”

He called on his members to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas even as he told the government “to make more efforts towards the restoration of security and prosperity to the country.”

He said, “I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to checkmate increasing incidents of security threats especially in the northern parts of the country as well as the entire country.”

He said Nigeria currently is experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 infection, advising, “As we celebrate Christmas with families and friends, I urge all citizens and residents to adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical prevention guidelines of regular hand-washing, wearing masks and social/physical distancing with a view to mitigating the spread of this devastating virus.

“While national and state institutions are trying their best, we must take individual responsibility and resist the strong temptation of compliance fatigue by following the recommended protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and beat the ravaging pandemic, especially the OMICRON variant.

“I have absolute confidence that you will always exhibit the spirit of resilience to do the needful and remain vigilant even as this festive season witnesses increased travels and celebrations. Staying alive to enjoy future festivals should be the watchword.”

