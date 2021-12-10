Young African CEOs to meet in Abuja

The CEOs Network Africa, a forum for young entrepreneurs, is set for its 3rd annual awards ceremony.

The December 12 event, themed “The Emerging Generation”, will honour business owners under the age of 30.

Senator Frank Ibezim, Hon. Shina Peller, HRH Prince Malik, Ado-Ibrahim, Dr Linus Okorie, Auwal Raphsanjani, among others, are expected to attend.

A total of 33 recipients, including Rolling Bricks Ltd, will be recognized for outstanding achievements in year 2021.

Awards Committee Chairman, Alli-Bob Cinwon explained that 1,379 nominations were received from across Africa.

“The finalists were critically screened and selected from different walks of life. It was a Herculean task.

“There are several young people doing amazing things and breaking new grounds. Our final selection was based on merit and track record.

“The quality of entries proves that young Nigerians and their peers on the continent are indeed resourceful, resilient and hardworking,” Cinwon added.

Vanguard News Nigeria