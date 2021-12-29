By Chris Onuoha

A native of Eziagu, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports, going after one of his successful online titles was born in the ancient city of Kano where he had his formative years. A media and Public Relations expert, he has for years shown enviable mastery of the art and demonstrated outstanding capacity to deliver valuable and quality service to clients.

Mr. Nwankwo bagged his first degree in 2006 from Anambra State University. He also has a Masters Degree in Media and Communication Art from the University of Abuja in view. While in Anambra State University, he was once a Students Union Secretary General. After his university education, he made up his mind to express his passion for news gathering, processing and dissemination by the establishment of various successful online media platforms.

The young media giant whose height is yet to be ascertained is the Chairman Amity Global Network, an integrated marketing and communication company. A renowned publicist, image maker, media entrepreneur and influencer, his online and print titles include, AlexReports, State Press, Anambra Update News, Abuja Press, Anambra Update, amongst others.

His success level led to the expansion of his titles with the addition of a high personality publication ATTENTION MAGAZINE. Friends have described Mr. Nwankwo as a walking billboard, that is, a human blog with his entire body wired-up with a network of media platforms that feed and receive media contents from him.

The celebrity journalist because of his ability to navigate through seemingly complex situations and attract excellence in public perception of individuals, companies or products has continued to welcome an increase in network of clients who seek for topnotch service delivery in information and image management.

At the moment, he is the lead media consultant to several local and international organisations among which are Federation of West Africa Freelance Journalists Association, where he holds swear as the Media Director, West Africa ECOWAS Youth Council where he is equally the Media Director as well as an Ambassadorial position at OSHAssociation in the UK etc. Late 2021, Alex Nwankwo also announced his appointment as the official Publicist of Nigeria-Guinea Bissau International Trade Relations.

With an excellent background in Advertising, Media and Communication Arts, Alex Nwankwo has toured round Nigeria and West Africa in his visionary journey through several PR and media engagements. He is a major influencer of Africa’s Most visited Online news platform “Nairaland”.

With his unbeatable promptness in service delivery, Alex Nwankwo has continued to manage and promote the image of multinational agencies, individuals, brands, celebrities, politicians and public institutions within and outside the country.

He has explored image-making and brand promotion as a veritable tool to build personalities, attract sponsorships and partnership for brands and create credible visibility for clients’ services and interest.

These have attracted him plethora of prestigious awards over the years, numbering over 90 from within and outside Nigeria, with the most recent honour presented to him by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah as “Social Impact Media Personality of the Year”.

In 2019, he bagged the Publicist of the Year award from the prestigious National Peace Awards which takes place annually at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Nigeria, a feat he also repeated in 2020. The public perception manager is also a Pageant and Showbiz Entrepreneur. He has hosted and managed several Pageant and Showbiz engagements. He is the Director of Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria, Pageant Manager of Miss Intercontinental pageant and was recently honoured at Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame event, held at Lagos for his exceptional achievements in attracting visibility to most beauty queens in Nigeria.

According to records, Mr Alex Nwankwo is the most decorated Public Relations personality in Nigeria.

Still fresh in the memory among the catalogue of assignments he has carried out is the outstanding role he played in the media campaign of Dr. Godwin Maduka, the Accord Party Candidate in the recent Anambra Governorship elections.

During the campaign, Alex Nwankwo demonstrated his extensive professional vigour and fundamental media strength in drumming the Anambra Governorship Candidate to the world. He was creative in his media strategy and approach towards ensuring a reputable and prominent image for his principal in the public.

He was also the media assistant to Hon. Tony Nwulu, former member of House of Representatives who also sponsored the highly celebrated Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill, now an Act.

Over the years, Alex Nwankwo has remained unequivocally relevant in the media industry. He has worked with several high profile personalities, both in Nigeria and in diaspora.

He was once ranked among the top 20 most influential pageant personalities in Nigera.Recently he made the List of 20 Deserving Peace Icons that were Decorated as African Peace Ambassadors

With his initial victory in primaries before the entry into the party of Dr. Godwin Maduka as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Nwankwo has gone down the history as the youngest governorship candidate in that contest as declared by INEC.