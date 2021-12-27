World leaders mourn Desmond Tutu





Desmond Tutu

By Henry Ojelu with agency report

The death of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against apartheid and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has seen condolences pour in from leaders around the world. Tutu died on Sunday aged 90.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the death of 90-year-old Tutu, saying his loss was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

This is how the world reacted to the news of his death:

S’Africa

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead,” Ramaphosa said.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the South African opposition party Democratic Alliance, said “a true South African giant has left us today, but his spirit will live on in the everyday kindness we South Africans show each other, and in our continued effort to build a united, successful, non-racial South Africa for all … When we lost our way, he was the moral compass that brought us back.”

Barack Obama

In a statement, former US president Barack Obama called Tutu “a mentor, a friend and a moral compass for me and so many others”.

“A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.”

Queen Elizabeth II

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II said she was “deeply saddened” by Tutu’s death, calling him a “man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world”.

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour,” she said in a statement, adding that his death “will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter he is “deeply saddened” by Tutu’s passing.

“A towering global figure for peace and justice, voice of the voiceless and inspiration to people everywhere,” Guterres said. “We will continue to draw strength from his humanity, passion and resolve to fight for a better world for all.”

Kenya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tutu’s passing was “a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa, where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero, but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker”.

“Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, dedicated to the South African anti-apartheid political leader and an ally of Tutu, praised the archbishop’s legacy.

“His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd,” it said.

Amnesty International

Amnesty International South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed in a statement said Tutu’s commitment to rights and equality for everyone |served as a much needed moral compass during the turbulent apartheid era”.

“Even after South Africa obtained freedom in 1994, the Archbishop continued to be an outspoken, passionate human rights activist,” she added.

“He was never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy must be honoured by continuing his work to ensure equality for all.”

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tutu a “voice for the oppressed” adding the 90-year-old was a “tireless advocate for human rights”.

“Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones, the people of South Africa, and everyone mourning this incredible loss,” he tweeted.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” by Tutu’s death, calling him a “critical figure” in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa.

“He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour,” Johnson tweeted.

Pope Francis

The Vatican said in a statement Pope Francis was saddened and offered “heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones”.

“Mindful of his service to the gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, his holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of almighty God.”

Amnesty International

Shenilla Mohamed, South Africa executive director of the human rights watchdog Amnesty International said: “He was never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy must be honoured by continuing his work to ensure equality for all.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tutu had “dedicated his life to human rights and equality between peoples”.

“His struggle for the end of apartheid and for reconciliation in South Africa will remain in our memory,” he tweeted.

European Union

European Council president Charles Michel offered sympathy to Tutu’s family, Ramaphosa and to South African people. “A man who gave his life to freedom with a deep commitment to human dignity. A giant who stood up against apartheid. You will be deeply missed,” he wrote on Twitter

EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell said: “Desmond Tutu did a lot of good for the world. His legacy of resistance to apartheid and to inequalities lives on in today’s South Africa and for all humankind.”

Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said: “One of his sayings is terse, but forceful and true: ‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.’”

World Council of Churches

“His contagious sense of humour and laughter has helped to resolve many critical situations in South Africa’s political and church life,” the World Council of Churches said.

“He was able to break almost any deadlock. He shared with us the laughter and grace of God many a time.”

