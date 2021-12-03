.

* Reunited with family

By Sola Isola, Ibadan

The Oyo State government on Thursday rescued a homeless 74 years old woman identified as Silifatu Olawale, who was found to be mentally challenged and accused of possession of a witch-craft in the city of Ibadan.

While handing her over to her relatives, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola condemned the act of jungle justice and unjust treatment of suspected mentally ill persons in the society by members of the public.

Olayiwola added that act is barbaric and traumatizing, advised members of the public to always hand over such cases to the appropriate authorities for further investigation, as wrongful acts are not reversible.

Speaking, through the Director of Administrative and Supplies, Barrister Olumuyiwa Olagoke said, “our people should be cautious and avoid unlawful deeds that can truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state”.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner said, “about two weeks ago, we received an urgent call about an unclad woman in front of the state secretariat main entrance gate who was wrongfully accused of being a witchcraft thereby leading to serious beating, we swung into action immediately and rescue her from being lynched by the angry mob”.

“We took her to one of our centres for adequate care and protection and thank God that today, the State government has rehabilitated her and she now in her stable mind to return to her family hale and hearty, she said”.

Narrating her ordeal, the septuagenarian, expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life and to the Oyo state government for saying she was once a petty trader at Agbeni market Ibadan and later moved to Bodija market doing menial jobs for survival before the incident occurred.

“I gave birth to seven children, I lost four to untimely death and the most painful one was when I lost my twins to the cold hands of death and later my husband died too. I was distressed and some people wanted to collect the only property my husband left for me which is an uncompleted building that I used as shelter.

“On the day that the state government rescued my soul, I went to Bodija market for my usual menial job, I usually carry loads for people, they accused me that am a witch, tore all my clothes and wished me death, but God in His infinite mercy rescued my soul, am grateful to Governor Seyi Makinde for a show of love”.

