Wofai Samuel moderating the Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy’s Frequency Spectrum Forum

International Communications Executive, Wofai Samuel, chaired the just concluded Frequency Spectrum Management Forum, organized by Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on Monday, December 6th 2021.

The forum had in attendance, The Permanent Secretary of The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu (mni), Representing The Honorable Minister, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, The Director of Spectrum Mangement, Engr. Joseph Anagonye, The Director of Radio Monitoring and Survey, Engr. Kilyobas Binga, The Director of Planning, Research & Statistics, Dr. Mrs Nonye Nwachukwu, amongst other senior Directors from the Ministry.

In a welcome remark, Wofai Samuel, stated that, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in line with its mandate, is saddled with the responsibility of Managing Radio Frequency Spectrum for non-commercial users, and in the course of monitoring, 106 radio frequencies across the Country are unlicensed, with the Ministry receiving several complaints of interference from different organizations within the last 5 years, depriving The Government of a potent revenue source, in addition to causing severe security threats.

The Director of Spectrum Management, Engr. Joseph Anagonye, called for collaboration and synergy between the Ministry of Communications and major stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime industry, in enforcing regulations on the use of Radio Frequency Spectrum, as over One Billion Naira of accumulated renewal fees is currently owed to the Ministry by various organisations.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu (MNI) in a keynote address, stated that, The Ministry in a bid to serve better, has introduced measures that reduce the duration for obtaining licenses, ensured prompt communication of renewal bills to licensees, and also automated the licensing processes, to make acquisition easier and efficient.

Also present, were senior stakeholders from The Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Identity Management Commission, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Customs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Information and Technology Development Agency amongst others.