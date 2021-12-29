2021 has been an amazing year and history for the African Entertainment industry, as we have seen massive growth in Music, Sport, Fashion, Movies and new talents, taking the African Flag to the world.

Despite the pandemic, the dedicated organizers of the Prestigious African Entertainment Awards (AEA USA) managed to put together the second-ever outstanding virtual awards show, which was streamed live globally, via their Youtube Channel.

The year 2021 marks the 7th annual prestigious African Entertainment Award USA, a.k.a AEA USA, and the award show has shown nothing more than improvement in content, packaging, creative direction, production Quality, Amazing performances, cultural Diversity and to Top it all with great hosts.

Aea Usa gained a lot of Mentions this year on the global news, which added value to the brand and increased viewership and followership from different countries globally.

Aea awards was hosted by multi award winning actress and actor, Nancy Isime from Nigeria and Idris Sultan from Tanzania, with Electrifying Performances by Teni Entertainer (Nigeria), Spice Diana (Uganda), Triplets’ ghetto kids (Uganda), Sami Bey(Morocco), Manamba Kante Soul Bang’s (Guinea) , Afro Afrique (Usa), Mical Teja and Rheone Bourne (Trinidad and Tobago) and Martha Heredia (Dominica republic), Miri Ben-Ari.

The awards were announced by entertainment personalities including Dr Nelson Aluya MD – President of NAPAC, Nyla Tamin – CEO TNTED, Oluwole Ogundare – President of Brand New Entertainment LLC, Abdirahman Mohamed, DJ subeer, II-Kaya Ises, Anita Kakule, Patricia Nabakooza, Fatima Sesay, Fahyvanny, Miri Ben-Ari, Mr. Leo, Adejayan Adeola Ruth – C.E.O Boldspin Consult, Martha Heredia, Douglas Lwanga.

Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid had 8 nominations and bagged 5 awards this year, making him the artist with most wins.

Below is the full list of winners

BEST MALE ARTIST – (Wiz Kid) BEST FEMALE ARTIST – (Tems) BEST HIP HOP/RAP ARTIST – (Kao Denero) BEST DUO/GROUP – ( R2 bees) BEST COLLABORATION (Wizkid – Essence ft. Tems) BEST MUSIC VIDEO – ( Wizkid – Essence Ft. Tems) ARTIST OF THE YEAR – (Diamond Platnumz) BEST DANCER/GROUP – (Poco Lee( BEST DJ – (DJ Neptune) BEST FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST/GROUP – Fally Ipupa BEST FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST/GROUP – Manamba Kante BEST PALOP MALE ARTIST – Mr. Bow BEST PALOP FEMALE ARTIST – Yasmine BEST NEW ARTIST 2021 – Omah Lay SONG OF THE YEAR – WizKid – Essence ft. Tems ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Wizkid “Made in Lagos” BEST UPCOMING/LOCAL ARTIST – Sharma Boy BEST MALE ARTIST – CENTRAL/WEST AFRICA – Soul Bangs BEST FEMALE ARTIST – CENTRAL/WEST AFRICA – Manamba Kante BEST MALE ARTIST – EAST/SOUTH/NORTH AFRICA – Eddy Kenzo BEST FEMALE ARTIST – EAST/SOUTH/NORTH AFRICA – Spice Diana BEST AFRICAN COMEDIAN – Broda Shaggi BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo BEST REGGAE / DANCEHALL ARTIST – Patoranking BEST LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR – J Balvin SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR – Don Jazzy PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Masterkraft MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – EBuka ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Sadio Mané – SOCCER/FOOTBALL VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR – Director Kenny BEST DIGITAL NEWS PLATFORM – Pulse TV – Nigeria BEST AFRICAN MOVIE – King of Boys – by Kemi Adetiba

SPECIAL RECOGNITION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GOES TO

H.E DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO – President of Sierra Leone (African Leader of the Year) TENIOLA APATA – AKA – TENI ENTERTAINMENT (Special Recognition Achievement Award) EMPAKCORP- ( Best United States Tax Company of the Year) OLUWOLE OGUNDARE – of Brand New Entertainment LLC (Creative Director of the year) PEGGY KENOL – (Producer of the year) NYLA TAMIN- (Producer of the Year)