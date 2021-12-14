Wizkid, Davido, Neyo, Bovi, others set for Flytime Music Festival

For all of us, the past two years have been full of a lot of instability, but, as always, we Nigerians manage to deal with the worst situations in the most commendable manner – we hold our heads up high, hold on to our unique humour and continue to hustle for a better day.

This is why Flytime Music Festival considers this year’s much anticipated 4-day Festival big applause to our most special Nigerians. After the pandemic caused many countries place restrictions on concerts, Flytime Music Festival returns with a motivation to celebrate music as a connecting force while strictly adhering to government-recommended COVID-19 safety protocols.

So, if you are looking for a way to round off what has been a bustling couple of years (to say the least) and usher in a new year of limitless possibilities, we urge you to look no further. This year’s festival year boasts power-packed performances from the world’s best entertainers at the Eko Convention Center from Tuesday, December 21st – Friday, December 24th.

On Tuesday, 21st December 2021, Global Afrobeats sensation Wizkid will kick off Day 1 of the Flytime Music Festival with his first Nigerian headline concert in Nigeria in two years, Starboy Live.

After multiple sold-out shows, show-stopping performances, award nominations and chart-topping records across the globe, the Made in Lagos artist will make a return to where it all began for him next Tuesday.

The show will see Wizkid dazzle attendees from far and wide with explosive performances that will take us on his inspirational journey from hustling on the streets of Lagos to becoming a Grammy Award-winning artist and Global Superstar.

On Day 2 of the Flytime Music Festival, American R&B superstar Ne-Yo who is known for his timeless classics will be in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 to take the audience down memory lane as he performs the biggest hits of the 2000s including ‘So Sick’, ‘Sexy Love’ and ‘Miss Independent’.

Comic genius and Actor, Bovi will also join the eponymous show delivering an hour of rib cracking comedy that is sure to melt the stress of the year away. Come with a lover or friend ready to laugh at never-been-heard before jokes dealt back to back by Nigeria’s foremost entertainer. Singing Superstars Flavour, Simi and Chike, add to their special flair to deliver one of the most entertaining nights concert-goers will experience this December.

This year’s Flytime Music Festival will definitely be one for the history books as every single day is packed with entertainment experiences of a lifetime. The momentum continues on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 as “PEPSI RHYTHM UNPLUGGED” brings a fresh, trendy and youthful energy to the Lagos scene.

On Day 3 of the Festival, we celebrate Nigerian stars turned Global Superstars who have realized the dream of taking African music to the World and serve as an inspiration to young Nigerians to dream big because anything is really possible.

The lineup includes the incredible Lancey Foux, Adekunle Gold, Buju, Fireboy, Lojay, Rema, CKay, Ayra Starr, Ruger, Mayorkun, Blaqbonez, Teni, Oxlade, Wurld and more, bringing with them ‘the cool’, ‘the fun’, and of course, the passion of an African with a mission. Expect more surprises, after all, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged is known as the only exclusive concert where ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN.

Flytime is still not done here, the Festival will close out on Friday, 24th December with one of Nigeria’s biggest music exports, Davido at his “A DECADE OF DAVIDO ” show. Throughout his impressive career, Davido has evidently lived out the motto ‘We rise by lifting others’, consistently touching the lives of whoever is in his visibility.

On Day 4 of the Festival, we lift the patron by celebrating 10 years of his continuous success in the music industry and in the hearts of our people. With over a billion music streams, one billion YouTube views and multiple global awards, the 29-year-old pop star will be performing his huge catalog of hits and will be joined by a host of friends and world-class performance. You simply cannot miss it!

As promised, the exclusive 2021 Flytime Music Festival promises 4 unmissable shows packed with spectacular moments, and each day specifically tailored to suit all categories of our special Nigerians.

All that’s left is to pick which day or days suits you best. Only a limited number of tickets are available for this exclusive festival, get yours now at Tickets.FlytimeMusicFestival.com. Tables are also available at The Concierge Company. Call 08180222111 or 08148880937 or email [email protected].

The well-being of Flytime Music Festival attendees, employees, and artists is of the utmost importance. Proof of full vaccination or valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result (done within 48 hours) will be required for admittance to the venue.

The 2021 Flytime Music Festival is powered by Magicline Films and brought to you by Pepsi, BabaIjebu, Nigerian Breweries and endorsed by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Lagos State Safety Commission.

Flytime Music Festival has been consistently successful to date, selling out each day and attracting A-List celebrity attendees across Africa.

The annual music event boasts performances from global stars including Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Brown, Mase, Olamide, Burnaboy, Koffee, Tiwa Savage and many more.

