By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday assented to N483.1 billion 2022 Rivers State Budget of Consolidation with an assurance of his administration to achieve at least 80% implementation.

Wike, shortly after signing into law the 22 Appropriations at the Government House, Port Harcourt, told the State Assembly, “By grace of God, we’ll hit the ground running from January 1st. We think what you have done is to support the executive council to render good services to the people of the State.”

He hinted that as a political year, 2022 will also be turbulent politically and would require much attention, adding that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill would have ripple effect on the polity, particularly if National Assembly decides to override his veto.

He stated “Next year will be politically turbulent and will affect performance of every budget. But I pray to God that it shouldn’t be much, so that we will be able to execute the necessary plans and goods we have for our people.

“I must sincerely thank and assure you that we will do all we can to make sure we achieve not less than 80 per cent of the implementation of the budget, believing that God willing we will get the necessary resources.”

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged the robust collaboration between the state executive and the legislature, adding that most critics of the projects of Wike’s stewardship, particularly the flyovers, lack hindsight about the overall derivable benefits.

The House Speaker pointed to reduced travel time occasioned by the flyovers on Port Harcourt – Aba expressway, which he sees as real value added to quantum of time used in doing business.

