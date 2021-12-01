…as other leaders sue for peace, development

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS a way to compliment government’s effort to sustain peace and development in the country, a philanthropist, Ambassador Okon Mkpafit, Wednesday, disclosed why a socio-cultural group, Ntippe Ibibio Unity Mission, was established to ensure the entire Ibibio nation is united in peace and development to the people.

Mkpafit who is the founder of the group and community leader has been in the vanguard of developing infrastructure and uniting the people pointed that the time has now come for all indigenes of Ikono and others become unified blocks of the Ntippe Ibibio descent in order to form alliance more as a people of one indivisible being, of the same lineage irrespective of senatorial districts they found themselves in the State.

He also emphasized that the importance of Ntippe Ibibio Unity Mission is basically to change the narrative to new and formidable people who stand and work together, hence the group is borne out of passion, love and the spirit of brotherhood, oneness towards one another in the block.

He called on the people to imbibe and exhibit the spirit of oneness, unity and love to one another with due respect to the norms, culture and traditions of the land.

While appealing to the religious leaders to always lead by example in preaching peace, love, unity and obedience to God and the earthly authority, thanked the family heads of Ikot Akpa Edok, political class, religious leaders, women and youth who turned up in appreciable numbers to witness, hear and contribute their ideas that will take Ikono to a greater echelon.

Ambassador Mkpafit, used the opportunity to call on all and sundry with sound mindset to embrace the change that will bring about the desired peace, unity and love with one another.

Meanwhile, Ndiya ward 8 formerly now ward 9, Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was agog at the weekend as people from religious circle, and traditional chiefs and political class gathered at Ikot Akpa Edok, Ndiya to witness the launch of Ntippe Ibibio Unity Mission, NIUM, with the aim of uniting the good people of Ntippe Ibibio the more so as to forge a common goal as it was in the days of our forbearers.

The group whose cardinal vision is to foster greater love, unity, and oneness among the good people of Ntippe Ibibio in the right and purposeful direction devoid of sentiment and bias.

According to the conveners, the Ntippe Ibibio Unity Mission is poised to creating greater awareness and sensitize the people on the importance of uniting irrespective of background, to speak in one voice, believe in the culture and tradition of the founding fathers of Ikono in order to bring about effective growth and development to the people.

He said: “If we desire unity, let us stand up and spread the gospel of unity, love and togetherness of the people, because, it is through these factors that we would be able to strengthen and redefine the future of Ikono people towards our common good.”

He therefore, advised family heads and other leaders in the area to always inculcate in their children good societal habit that would make them to be acceptable anywhere in the larger society.

He promised to do everything within his powers to contribute meaningfully to the development of the people.

The financial expert (Mkpafit) also commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, over giant strides he is making in health care delivering service , road infrastructure, industrialization, security, education, social development, increasing Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, and promoting unity, among others.

However, appealed to the Governor to execute more projects in the area in order to add value to the lives of the people, and also added that the leaders from the area should also have a united interest and goal to work together for the common good of the people.

Speaking also at the launch of the group, an elder statesman, Apostle Jonah Akpan, expressed optimism while commending the motive of the initiator’s mind, said he is convinced and agreed with his vision and zeal to drive Ikono in the path of unity, love and purposeful direction.

However, Akpan cautioned that this can only be achieved if the people of Ikono, especially the youths to accept and respect the norms, tradition and culture of the forefathers.

He also charged the people that Ikono as the cradle of Ibibio Nation should rise to the occasion of maintaining the set traditional norms of respecting their leaders in all spheres of life in their various communities.

The clergyman pouring encomium on Obong Mkpafit for his lofty ideas, phenomenal vision and love for Ikono urged the people of Ndiya and Ikono to always work for the betterment of the common good of the people of Ikono.

Earlier, the village head of Ikot Akpa Edok, Ndiya, Etteidung Daniel Effiong Ineme, in a royal and fatherly advise called on the people of Ikono especially the youth to always pay due respect to the authority, be it village head or other leaders in the society.

Meanwhile, a former secretary of Ikono Local Government Council, Hon Namso Etuk , expressed satisfaction for the group’s emergence and called on concerned citizen to be rest assured that the group would gain wide acceptance and its vision would be purposefully driven in order to derive the desired result at all cost.