Not many people get to pursue their true passion in life, and that is quite unfortunate. Liandra Samponi considers herself fortunate to be among the few who have found and pursued their calling. She explains that the fulfillment that comes from following and accomplishing your dreams is unmatched. And that is why she recommends everyone commits to the pursuit of their passion.

Liandra Samponi is a serial entrepreneur who went from being a stay-at-home mom to the owner of multiple businesses. Liandra explains that once she found out she had a knack for creating and running successful businesses, she went all in, turning her life around for the better. Today, she owns Reno RV Park, Blitz Creek Bar & Grill, Badass Boudoir, and Nomad Brunch Wagon. She recently sold Liandra’s Mad Batter, a bakery and coffee shop that she used to own.

“Living the life you choose for yourself rather than the one others enforce on you is crucial to finding happiness,” explains Liandra Samponi. She says that working for her passion helped her find her footing. This, in turn, has enabled her to unlock many new doors, mold a life she loves, and show her kids that it is possible to achieve anything when you put your mind to it.

However, Liandra Samponi also notes that passion alone will not get you there. “You need to put in a lot of effort and be ready for the challenges that will come your way,” she says. “Once you learn how to exercise patience and perseverance through it all, there is nothing you cannot achieve.”

Thanks to working towards finding her passion and pursuing it, Liandra can now spend more time with her kids. She teaches them about life and why it is important to chase fulfillment rather than material wealth. Liandra also enjoys traveling to new places with her kids and experiencing new adventures. And she says that this has all been possible because she decided to pursue her passion.

Looking at her life years back and how far she has come now, Liandra Samponi urges everyone to discover their true passion and then work towards building a career around it. “The sense of satisfaction and fulfillment you get when you wake up every day to do what you love is indeed worth all the risks and the hurdles,” she concludes.