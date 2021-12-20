US-based Nigerian singer – Jay The King, real name John James Olikpe has revealed one of his biggest desires as he continues the journey to stardom.

The versatile artiste has revealed that despite being in talks with several artistes, one collaboration that would truly blow his mind would be the one with one of Nigeria’s biggest musical exports – Burna Boy.

Revealing this, Jay The King says he sees Burna Boy as a global icon that he looks up to, deriving inspiration from his music and a time together in the studio is one that he’d forever cherish as he believes they would make magic together.

In his words, Jay The King says ‘Burna Boy is one of the pride of Africa and getting into the studio with him would be a dream come true for me as an artiste and as a person. I really cannot wait for this time because I know it will come soon and we’d make bangers together’

The artist just announced the ‘Tease Me’ challenge where fans can win up to N50,000 each for participating on Tiktok and Triller.

‘Tease Me’, a major bop from his recently released ‘Thinking Out Loud’ EP struck a major chord with fans as it became a fans favourite at the very first listen, prompting Jay The King to give it that viral treatment with the challenge.

The versatile act said his debut EP is a compilation of danceable songs with catchy lyrics that talk about everyday life people experience that’s a little fun and a little naughty.

TOL is a six- track EP that consists of two of his previously released singles ‘Fi E Shaya’ and ‘Lono’.