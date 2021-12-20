By Gabriel Olawale

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reopen southern borders for business to commence as soon as possible saying it will save many souls who have lost hope of not being able to pay for their house rent, feed their families and paying for their children’s school fees among other challenges.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, Maharaj said that the continued closure is denting the image of the government as tribal and hegemonic.

He said: “Mr. President must realize that Nigerians are very lawful people and without means of living and feeding they will not be able to walk and think straight. We are therefore begging Mr, President in the name of all the divine forces of love and gods of our Ancestors who are now in control of Nigeria to please help to open the southern borders.”

He also cautioned leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo to desist from politics of criticism saying: “Adebanjo should change his tactics in the Nigerian political landscape by offering the olive branch of love instead of criticizing everybody in the world to avoid dividing the Yoruba nation.

“Where was he when we were facing fire from IBB, Abacha, Yar’Adua and Abdulsalam as heads of state? He should behave himself and realize that this is not the time to play double game with Yorubas and or Nigerians any more. Any leader who is not ready to show love should vacate the political landscape. Enough is enough.”

Besides, Maharaj also called on African leaders to appeal to the current ECOWAS Chairman, President Akuffo Addo of Ghana to desist from the way he is maltreating Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba businessmen in Ghana through unnecessary court cases in kangaroo courts not to talk of extortions from these businessmen and women of millions of dollars.

“He should learn from what happened to past presidents some of who lost their whole family due to maltreatment of others on top of disgrace, dishonor and disrespect that will follow according to the law of retribution. IBB and others hiding behind the walls have today become the Nebuchadnezzar of our time.