By Gabriel Olawale

The Management of Dowen College has expressed its readiness to assist the Lagos State Ministry of Education and the Nigerian Police Force in unraveling the cause of the death of its 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Oromoni’s death became public knowledge after a family member, identified as Perri, posted about the incident on social media.

Last week Wednesday, a family member alleged that the Junior Secondary School 2 pupil died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by fellow students who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

Using his Twitter handle, @Perrisonoromoni, he claimed that before his cousin died, he identified five pupils who brutalised him for refusing to join a cult.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of one of our beloved students, Sylvester Oromoni Jr.

The School described the incident as tragic and unfortunate incident which transpired this past November, adding that Sylvester’s untimely death requires a thorough and proper investigation.

It stated that the first steps taken by the school, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, has been the immediate closure of the school to aid in the investigation.

While describing the incident as tragic and unfortunate, The Management prayed that God comforts Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him.

“We are assisting the authorities to get to the bottom of this heartbreaking incident.

“Understandably, at this time of intense grief and suffering, emotions are raw and

tensions are high.

“We pray that God, who alone knows how to comfort the sorrowing, will comfort

Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him.

“He was dearly loved by his teachers, his fellow students and he was a beacon of light

for the school.” It stated.