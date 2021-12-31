Dayo Johnson Akure

The Social Democratic Party, SDP has dissociated itself from the formation of a Mega Political Party Cum Third Force.

Its national chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye said ” we are not part of the formation of any mega political party and we have not nominated anyone to represent the party in any proposed positions.

Agunloye in the statement in Akure said that ” the attention of the Social Democratic Party, SDP has been drawn to a bogus publication which surfaced from nowhere with names of “National Leaders, Presidential and Vice-Presidential Hopefuls and members of the Board of Trustees” of a so-called mega political party, also tagged, “the Third Force,” in circulation, especially on social media.

“Unfortunately, the phantom list also included the names of the Party’s National Chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Dr Abdul Isiaq, and the National Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam as being part of the national leaders of this so-called mega political party and they were even assigned portfolios as national officials.

“We strongly denounce the inclusion of officials of the Social Democratic Party in this grand “Mega Party Cum Third Force” deception as a desperate move by dubious politicians for selfish desires.

“The Party finds the publication embarrassing and as an act of desperation which cannot lead anyone to finding solutions to the mammoth political crisis in Nigeria.

“The whole idea of packaging names of persons who have not been consulted or had given their consent is an affront on the current efforts being made by well-meaning, patriotic Nigerians to bring diverse trustworthy men and women and vibrant youths together under a viable and credible political platform that will serve as an alternative to the Siamese APC – PDP that has ruled Nigeria since 1999.

“This may grind the country’s economy, stability and security to a halt except there is a spirited intervention.

“The Party has therefore issued a disclaimer and dissociated itself from the odious publication with a warning to reckless politicians to stop acts that could further degrade democratic practice in Nigeria.

“We advise political mischief makers and their restless co-conspirators or co-travellers to stop day dreaming and face the realities on ground.

” This is because building durable political institutions is a very complex master plan that requires sincere engagements and deep commitment.

” This is about the sensibilities of the Nigerian people as well as the challenges and multiple crisis they face.

“On this note, SDP has clearly distanced itself from the publication and its promoters. The Party will, however, remain committed to engage and synergize with individuals, groups and civil societies that are sincerely willing and ready to change the status quo for the betterment of the people and nationwide economic development.

Agunloye said that ” At this time, Nigerian people need food security, social security and sustainable development, not conmen or bad leadership.

