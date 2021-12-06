As efforts intensify globally to tackle the climate crisis, Nigeria’s leading digitally-driven financial institution, Wema Bank, has reiterated its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and helping to mitigate the dangerous effects of climate change through innovative and environmentally sustainable practices.

These innovations have continued to drive staff productivity, operational efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction, and the bank has further affirmed that it would continue on this sustainability path. Recall that the need to urgently address climate change was again highlighted at the recently concluded COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

One of such environmentally friendly innovations adopted by Wema Bank is powering 23 of its branches nationwide with solar energy, which has helped reduce carbon emission by over 800 metric tonnes.

Another of its initiatives, Purple Works, electronic correspondence and document management system has reduced paper usage by 80% and improved operational efficiency, while 46 branches enlisted under its recycling initiative have generated over 7000kg of recyclables to boost a cleaner environment.

“There is a need to reduce emissions that contribute to the dangerous effects of climate change in the future. We are already suffering the consequences of global warming, and as a socially responsible organization, Wema Bank commits to environmental sustainability through several initiatives,” Head, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, Wema Bank, Mrs Abimbola Agbejule said.

“We use LED bulbs which require 40% less energy usage. We also have an effluent water management system at the Head Office which aids wastewater recycling. Our generator shutdown policy reduces daily diesel consumption and carbon emission, while also improving work-life balance,” she disclosed.

Agbejule added that Wema Bank’s other environmental sustainability practices include a dual toilet flushing system in all its facilities to conserve water for other uses, while virtual meetings, videoconferencing and carpooling aid reduction of carbon emissions. The Bank also engages in community and coastal clean-ups, as well as advocacy to prevent environmental pollution.