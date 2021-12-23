Amaju Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President, Pinnick Amaju has promised that the football house would not owe new Super Eagles coach even as he also promised that they would clear Gernot Rohr’s outstanding debts in the coming days.

”We’re working on having other sponsors who will be responsible for his salaries. This way, there will be a warehouse for his salaries. Gernot Rohr’s outstanding debts will be cleared in the next 10 days. There’s not going to be any friction between us concerning his entitlements. What we are sure is that the new coach will not be owed a dime, at least, for the next six months”.