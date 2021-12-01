…Institute graduates 922

By Adesina Wahab

CHAIRMAN of the Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Chief Olusegun Osoba, yesterday, said the institute is being grown to become an efficient finishing school in the training of Mass Communication experts.

Osoba spoke during the sixth convocation ceremony of the institute which also climaxed activities marking its 50th anniversary.

Osoba, represented by the Vice-Chairman of the Council, Mr. Ray Ekpu, said: “It is our ambition and our desire to grow this institution in the years to come into an incomparably efficient finishing school in matters of mass communication. To achieve this threshold we will need the support of our partners and stakeholders. Their support has been invaluable. We thank them immeasurably.

“Today, we are awarding diplomas and certificates to 922 graduands who have excelled in learning and character. We have just acquired a licence for our radio broadcasts. Before long our radio broadcasts will rule the airwaves of our immediate community.”

He charged the graduating students to be aware of the difference between school and work life.

He said: “In the United States this ceremony is called Commencement. This means the conclusion of formal schooling and the commencement of life in the world of work. The world of work is different from the setting in which you have lived and studied for the past years.

“If you work in the newsroom you will find that it is different from the classroom. You may have been absent from classes without being punished but if you are absent from work without permission you may not escape punishment.”

In his speech, the Provost, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, said: “We salute our founding fathers, who through their sacrifices and commitment have sustained the dream. Worthy of note are past chairmen of the Governing Council – from Alhaji Lateef Jakande to Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who was the Chairman of the Council 32 years ago and today is back in the saddle as the Chairman to help steer the ship of the institution to the promised land; the late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who did the reformating, licensing and accreditation of the institution for National and Higher National Diploma programmes amongst others.”

Adefaye also said the leadership of the NIJ aimed to make it the last bus stop for professionals in the journalism and media and communication industry.

“Suffice it to say, if you cannot get it right here, you cannot get it right elsewhere,” he added.

The Provost said apart from academic and professional diploma programmes, the NIJ had set up a special programme directorate charged with developing certificate programmes in various fields.

A total of 922 graduands bagged diplomas and certificates in various fields.