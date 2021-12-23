Watford have made a TikTok video clip in which they told the story of how “star boy” Emmanuel Dennis was “frozen out” at Club Brugge and now he has 16 missed calls after his blistering form in the Premier League.

Dennis did not have a future at Belgian champions last season and was even shipped out on loan to FC Cologne in the German Bundesliga.

He now has seven goals and five assists as Watford fight to stay up in the top English league.

“Now he can’t stop scoring in the Premier League,” announced the Watford official TikTok account.

It’s a form that will earn him a recall to the Super Eagles after he last played for the team in November 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria