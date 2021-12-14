It was a fulfilled day on Thursday, 9th of December, as popular Short Video App; Vskit hosts at least 120 members of her Creators. Parts of the activities were award presentations, sensitization, firsthand information, presentation of gifts and branded items, and many more.

Some of the talents in attendance were, Neyorla, Flora Rings, Domino King, Mayor Frosh, Og Teamie, Prince Sanka, Perpetual Nwachukwu , Kluxry, Carino, Cookie, Henry_Wis, Twinsconcept, Idrine, Larry, Dancetomi, Funny_MrTom, Akpop, E.T.C

There were lots of beautiful displays from spoken words, to dances, and singing.

According to Neyorla, Vskit has been a major blessing to me personally, and especially my career. I certainly did not make a mistake from the day I decided to upload my first video. I was singled out because of my consistency using the app and how creative I present my music. Once again, I would like to say a big thank you to Vskit for being ever superb.

Larry also said; The introduction of The Creator Centre is an amazing development which will assist Content Creators to know more about their growths And evaluate their performance.

Thank you for this hangout, it was fun meeting the other Vskit talents in person. Everyone is looking splendid and amazing. It is obvious Vskit is a brand that makes everyone happy, Domino King said.

Vskit is an app for Africans, and we have come to realize that they try to infuse the African feel in all their activities. We are happy that there is brand that looks out for us, constantly helping us achieve our dreams. If I must sign a contract to never leave the application for life, I will certainly not turn it down.

The event came to a beautiful end with award presentations to four of the talents.

The award categories and winners were;

Top Music Creator of the year : Neyorla

Top Comedy Creator Of The Year : SmartEmcee

Top Dance Creator Of The Year : Frank Henry

