Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education( NBTE), Prof. Idris Mohammed Bugaje has said that Industries and other employers of labour are key drivers for the development, delivery and quality assurance of skills in any given society.

Bugaje spoke to journalists in Kaduna, explaining that vocational education as a driver to industrial development, was part of the resolution of the 7th Industry stakeholders consultation on skills development.

“In the light of this, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in partnership with German international development agency (GIZ), under it Skills for Youth Employment programme (SKYE), organized the 7th industry stakeholder consultation on skills development which was held on 2nd December 2021 at Tsukunda House, constitution Avenue Abuja.”

He said over 130 industry players, development partners, sectors skills councils ( SSCs), awarding bodies, training providers, MDAs, Organized private sector and the media were among those that attended the consultation.

“The objective of the consultation was to create the much-needed awareness on 21-century skills training system, Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and the need for the involvement of industry in development, delivery and quality assurance of the skills eco-system”, he said.

In a statement signed by Prof Idris Mohammed Bugaje and Engr SM Yusuf, the chair, LOC, made available to journalists in Kaduna, it was revealed that the NBTE, is all out to change the narratives from the certification of polytechnics to the vocational system of education, to enable the country to have much-needed manpower to move the country and the people forward.

“Only three polytechnics are undergoing vocational training system of education, while all the rest are giving out a certificate of education. Like in Kaduna Polytechnic they are doing vocational education with Panteka and Warri Polytechnic is into oil and gas welding. So with these, we are calling on all other polytechnics to go for NSQ so that the country will be great,” he said.

Citing Germany as a country, for example, he said in their system of education, 80% of their schools are doing the vocational education system while only 20% are presenting certificates to the graduating students.

“That gave them a powerful economic system, they have three days in schools and three days in vocational education.”

“Nigeria now need over 5000 oil and Gas pipelines welders and the country has to look from outside the country”.

“Even Dangote refinery, they brought over 2000 from India because Nigeria lacks the capacity of those that can do the job. With this actually, we are having a big issue which we shall do everything possible to resolve,” he said.

Other issues discussed included the critical role of industries in skills development, the proliferation of skills certification by different MDAs, weak linkage between industry and training institutions among others.

The consultation resolved 12 issues that Included, collapse all skills certifications into NSQ, Establishing national skills fund, to avoid over taxation on Industries, the industrial training fund is recommended to be transformed to NSF as a new paradigm of funding skills development but not to be a trainer and or awarding body.

Bugaje said that people should know that, the trade test certificate is the least valued in the country.

“The contents of the NSQ is to be developed by the Industries not by the polytechnics with the aim of having a good vocational education system in Nigeria.”

Technical papers were presented at the consultation meeting with the following titles; Overview of the Nigerian skills Ecosystem by Prof. Idris M. Bugaje, the executive secretary National board for technical education.

Also, on Industry partnership in skills Delivery: International perspective by Mr Felix Nitz, programme coordinator, GIZ SKYE.

There were questions, comments and observations taken from the participants and the presenters responded to some of the questions.

