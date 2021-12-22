By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A visually impaired students of Ihogbe Junior Secondary School, Balogun Emmanuel has won a N100,000.00 from Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and two laptops from top Edo government functionaries after he recited verses of the Holy Bible and used three different voice keys to perform at the maiden edition of Christmas carol and nine lessons organised by the state Ministry of Education.

The event was held at Imaguero College in Benin City.

In his brief sermon titled ‘Make a Joyful Noise,’ Ven. Moses Onowhuke, urged Christians to share love and add value to people’s lives in the spirit of the season.

He said “Christmas is a time to share love and happiness, as well as add value to people’s lives. I urge leaders from across the country never to use their positions to oppress the people,” he preached.

In her brief remarks, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, urged the students to show love to one another, adding that Christmas is all about love and sharing.

While thanking those present at the ceremony who were drawn fro various segments of the societies and who are also stakeholders in the education sector, Oviawe said they would also be consulted in due course to ensure that the plans and projections for the education sector by Governor Obaseki were realized.

Highlights of the event were special performances from various musical, dance and choreography groups and schools.