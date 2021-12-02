By Gabriel Olawale

A leading hair restoration clinic, Vinci Hair Clinic, has clinched the West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards, as the Outstanding Hair Clinic of the Year in Ghana.

The clinic was selected for the category of the Ghana-West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021 following its outstanding contribution to the healthcare community.

The Ghana-West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards, organised by KN Unique Communications, is in partnership with Strategic Accountancy Africa, and endorsed by the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote and enhance quality healthcare in Ghana and other West African countries.

Vinci Hair Clinic received the award at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on November 5 at an award ceremony themed “Promoting Standards and Excellent Stewardship in the Health Industry”. According to the organisers, ” Our goal is to recognize leading organisations in the healthcare sector reputable for high standards and excellent stewardship. “

It added that there had been in-depth research and assessment by their consultants and the Awards Selection Board, which included HRM Okatakyei Nana Asafo Boakye III, Ruler of Sanzele Nzemah Kingdom, Tiguidanke Camara, Chairperson of Tigui Miniag Group (TMG), Simeoa Freeman, Chairman of Consolidated Group Inc, and Patrick Nana Asieds – Director, Strategic Accountancy Africa.

In its reaction, Vinci Hair Clinic thanked the Ghana – West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards for the befitting recognition, it’s team for their immense hard work and ardent dedication to the Vinci Hair Clinic brand, as well as their clients for their continuous support.

In the words of the CEO and Senior Consultant for Vinci Hair Africa, Ayo Otubanjo, “ This award is a testament to the role of hair restoration in transforming lives and elevating confidence. “ He also alluded to the fact that hard work and excellence rarely goes unnoticed.

As the first and leading hair restoration clinic in West Africa, with branches in Ghana as well as Nigeria, Otubanjo pledged that they would continue to showcase and promote medical excellence on the African continent.

He also reminisced about how in 2019 when they expanded their operations in Africa to Ghana. ” Our goal was to provide international standard hair restoration procedures to Ghanaians locally. “

Almost three years later, Vinci Hair Clinics in Africa boast of treating over 2,000 patients, bringing hair restoration, confidence and smiles to many.