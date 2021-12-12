.

By Chinonso Alozie

Gunmen have kidnapped two traditional rulers in the Okigwe local government area of Imo state and burnt their palaces.

The incident which happened early hours of Sunday forced so many of the villagers to abandon their homes out of fear.



The affected monarchs were the traditional ruler of Amagu Ihube Autonomous Community Eze Acho Ndukwe and the traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube Autonomous Community, Eze Paul Ogbu both in the Okigwe local government area in the state.

At the time of filing this story the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, said the command has commenced an investigation.

But a security source told Vanguard that from the information gathered “there are collaborators within and outside the affected communities and we are gradually identifying them.”

According to a community leader, who does not want his name mentioned said: “All I can tell the security agencies is that they should intensify monitoring along Arondiuzogu road in Okigwe local government area of the state.”

Another community source close to the families said: “Some hours ago, somebody told me that one of the families of the affected monarchs have established contact with the abductors and I was told they demanded N20 million.”

He explained further, “They kidnappers kidnapped the monarchs and burnt their palaces. They came in 3 vehicles and two motorcycles that motorcycles I guess we’re the ones leading them in and out of the communities.”

However, at the time of filing this report, a government source, said: “As I am talking to you now we are in a serious meeting and some monarchs are also in a serious meeting with top government officials because this ugly trend is now against and targeted at monarchs. A new community strategy is what we have developed.”