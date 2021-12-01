.

Prof. Abayomi Fasina, Vice-chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has advised the Federal Government to dialogue with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to avert the impending strike.

Fasina gave the advice on Wednesday in Oye-Ekiti, while speaking with newsmen at the third matriculation ceremony of the School of Postgraduate Studies of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 190 post-graduate students took the matriculation oath at the Oye Campus of the university.

NAN also reports that ASUU President had threatened to call out his members across the nation, if all the issues, including those of unpaid academically earned allowances and the universities revitalisation fund, were not addressed.

The vice-chancellor said the strike was not the best for the Nigerian universities, adding that many foreign universities were experiencing free and smooth learning without any distraction.

Fasina said he believed that both the Federal Government and ASUU would settle their differences and find an amicable solution to avert the strike.

“The best thing that can happen to this country’s education sector, especially tertiary institutions, is for both parties to ensure that the strike is averted in the interest of the students and education as a whole,” he said.

Fasina said that FUOYE was the first institution to have Post-graduate School out of the nine federal universities established in 2011.

He advised the postgraduate students, irrespective of their age, to be focussed and come out of the university with good grades in their respective course works.

The vice-chancellor, also assured them that no lecturer or supervisor would delay their programme.

“To the matriculating students, I want to encourage them to be focussed.

“They should do their course works as and when due, and as well proceed to their fieldworks in good time, aim for excellence and I am sure that they will achieve it,” he said.

