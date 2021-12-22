By Juliet Umeh

Vanguard’s Hi-Tech Editor, Prince Osuagwu has been honoured with Media Excellence in Digital Economy Reportage award.

The award was given by Cyber Africa group, a renowned media outfit specifically geared towards championing digital economy growth in Africa.

The news platform said Osuagwu’s award was in recognition of his towering position in Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology, ICT media and the incisive reports he has published which helped in no small measure to shape policies that gave the sector growth.

Other prominent individuals who lined on the stage with him to share encomiums on their different roles towards growing the Nigerian ICT sector, included the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa who was honoured with Impactful Leadership in Digital Economy award;

Biyi Fashoyin, who was given Outstanding Industry Service Award; Publisher of Technology Times, Shina Badaru, who received Outstanding Industry Service Award and Ken Nwogbo, publisher of Communications Week magazine who received Media Excellence in Promotion of Digital Impact.

Cyber Africa also recognized corporate organisations who are contributing their quota in the development of Information and communication technology, ICT sector, such as Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited as Excellence in Digital Economy Development; Strategy Precise Financial Systems Limited as Outstanding Indigenous Financial Software Company;

Phase3 Telecoms as Best Fiber Optic Infrastructure Service Provider; Medallion Data Centres Limited as Outstanding Data Centre Service Provider and Galaxy Backbone Limited as Outstanding Public Digital Infrastructure Service Provider among other ICT companies.

Handing the awards at an event to commemorate the organizations 10 years of championing digital economy, Managing Editor of Cyber Africa, Mr. Hillary Damissah, said his outfit was so happy to honour those who have made the digital history of the country what it is at the moment.

He said: “As we celebrate 10 years of shaping views, reporting issues, influencing policies, setting agenda, we have also instituted the Cyber Africa Digital Economy Awards to celebrate individuals, institutions, organizations and outstanding contributions to the growth of the industry”.

Also, the Director of Business and Strategy at Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development, CECAD, Ms. Mojisola Alabi, highlighted the story of Cyber Africa, how it evolved from magazine, TV radio and now online.

