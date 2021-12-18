Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Friday presented a budget of N381billion for 2022 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged “budget of wealth consolidation and recovery”, Uzodimma said that it was made up of N96billion recurrent expenditure, representing 23.36 per cent and N284 billion capital expenditure, representing 74.64 per cent.

The governor stated that the objective of the budget was to satisfy the desires of the people by promoting sustainable economic development in the state.

He added that it was also aimed at putting the well-being of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures.

Uzodinma further noted that this would be achieved by adopting a participatory governance through open budget process, human capital development and grassroot development among others.

The governor commended the House for its solidarity to his administration and pledged to vigorously pursue the implementation of policies, programmes and projects captured in the budget.

Mr Kennedy Ibeh, the Speaker of the House, assured that the budget would be passed in good time to enable Uzodinma continue his good works in 2022.

Ibeh expressed confidence that the budget would address the aspirations the people by providing infrastructure across the state.

He further commended the governor for demonstrating uncommon courage in rising up to the new dimensions of crime, criminality and banditry in the state.

He further commended him for the recovery of government property as well as those of the people that were illegally acquired by the past administration.

Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to steer the state to a better future.

Iwuanyanwu also promised a seamless and quick consideration and passage of the budget, while pledging total support of the house to the governor’s efforts towards developing the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria