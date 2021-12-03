Upgrade security system for yuletide, Peter Oboh cautions IGP, entertainers

The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has tasked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, and the 36 states’ commissioners of police on upgraded security system during the yuletide.

Oboh noted that due to the heavier-than-usual traffic in roads, marketplaces and other social gatherings during Christmas and New Year seasons, criminals tend to be more emboldened and desperate.

According to the pugilist-turned-cleric, “The December and New Year celebrations mean different things to different people.

“We must know that December till early January is one of the most celebrated periods of the year all over the world.

“There are many events all over the country and many travelers. Because of this, crime rate is always on the high side.

“Many criminals will be planning to take advantage of the very vulnerable people in the country, which are in the majority.

“One thing I have learned as a British citizen living in England most of my life is that the British government and the police plan ahead and budget money any eventuality, too.

“However, in Nigeria we do not want to believe that danger can happen. So we are always scrambling after it has happened.

“It is just like crying after death, which cannot bring back the dead.”

The Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, quoted the Bible: “Let us remember the scripture says sometimes when you have the saints gathering, evil can appear as well without a licence.

“I am advising most artist/entertainers to budget for trouble by upgrading security in at their events, not just for themselves alone, but for their fans as well.”

Oboh used the opportunity to wish Nigerians a peaceful and safe ember month, adding that “but for that to be realized, the cooperation of government’s security agents is needed.”

