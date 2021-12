By Chinonso Alozie

Former governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has been arrested by the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

However, for now he did not give details of the arrest of Nwosu or the reasons behind the arrest.

Details later…