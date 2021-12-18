By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE United Nigeria Airline owned by billionaire businessman, Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo began scheduled commercial flights at the new Anambra Airport yesterday, thus becoming the second airline operating regularly at the airport.

Five airlines have already indicated interest to operate at the airport and are already setting up their counters there.

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of United Nigeria Airline, Maxi Osita Okonkwo, who monitored the inaugural flight said yesterday at the airport that his company was happy to serve Anambra people.

He said: “We give glory and honour to God for making it possible for us to land here today being our inaugural flight. This is the beginning of many more flights to come.

“There are flights to Abuja and Lagos and we intend to operate daily flights in and out of the Anambra Airport.

“It’s been a long journey for Ndi Anambra and also for us to see today and we thank God for that. So, what I am telling Ndi Anambra is to get ready for us.

“Traveling out of Anambra or into Anambra will become easier and more lucrative as the days go by. Today is our inaugural flight and we’re glad we have done it successfully.

“There are a few things that are still being done in the airport and we want to be part of it, giving them feedback so that they know what the issues are to get everything going.

“We’re happy with what we have seen today.

This airport is an excellent, well thought-out project and I think it is going to be one of the best in Nigeria.

“Of course airport is not just about the building; there are many things that happen around.

“You look for places to stay; there should be transport in and out of the airport. These are the things that will make it viable.

“And I’m sure with time people will begin to see the businesses that are supposed to develop around the airport. So, it has all the potentials for it to be a great destination”.